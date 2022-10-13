Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Shares of AXDX stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.34. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29.

Accelerate Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:AXDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, CTO Larry Michael Mertz bought 51,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $69,861.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now owns 383,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,604.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 106,749 shares of company stock valued at $156,811. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 115.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 1,004.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 39,645 shares during the last quarter. Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

