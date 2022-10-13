ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.94 billion-$1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.03 billion. ACCO Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.05-1.10 EPS.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

ACCO stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $4.60. 33,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACCO shares. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ACCO Brands news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $66,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,018,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after buying an additional 14,925 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $363,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 62,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,131,000 after acquiring an additional 92,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

(Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.