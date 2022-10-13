Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Accuray from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Accuray in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.33.

Shares of Accuray stock opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. Accuray has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $188.10 million, a PE ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $110.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

In other Accuray news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 17,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $35,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 769,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 34,379 shares of company stock worth $72,196 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Accuray by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 311,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Accuray in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 292,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 105,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

About Accuray

(Get Rating)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

