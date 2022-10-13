Achain (ACT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $78,967.00

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Achain has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $78,967.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00019803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006959 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005341 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00014181 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004758 BTC.

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain (ACT) is a cryptocurrency . Achain has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 999,999,997.99063 in circulation. The last known price of Achain is 0.00199319 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $102,373.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.achain.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

