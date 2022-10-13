ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management Acquires 787 Shares of Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 787 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $14,953.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 936,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,786,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 2,306 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $46,581.20.
- On Thursday, September 29th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 2,950 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $61,094.50.
- On Monday, September 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 10,690 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.62 per share, with a total value of $188,357.80.
- On Friday, September 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 15,687 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $238,128.66.
- On Wednesday, September 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 2,508 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $54,473.76.
- On Monday, September 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 547 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $11,158.80.
- On Thursday, September 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 84 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,602.72.
- On Tuesday, September 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 3,109 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $64,356.30.
- On Tuesday, September 6th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 3,942 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $82,821.42.
- On Wednesday, August 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 3,524 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $76,717.48.
ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 124.52, a quick ratio of 124.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $16.18.
Institutional Trading of ACRES Commercial Realty
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 64.2% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 18,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter worth about $663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JMP Securities dropped their target price on ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.
ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.
