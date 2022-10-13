ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management Acquires 787 Shares of Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 787 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $14,953.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 936,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,786,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 2,306 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $46,581.20.

On Thursday, September 29th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 2,950 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $61,094.50.

On Monday, September 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 10,690 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.62 per share, with a total value of $188,357.80.

On Friday, September 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 15,687 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $238,128.66.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 2,508 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $54,473.76.

On Monday, September 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 547 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $11,158.80.

On Thursday, September 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 84 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,602.72.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 3,109 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $64,356.30.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 3,942 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $82,821.42.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 3,524 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $76,717.48.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 124.52, a quick ratio of 124.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $16.18.

Institutional Trading of ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty ( NYSE:ACR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.26. ACRES Commercial Realty had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 17.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 64.2% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 18,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter worth about $663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their target price on ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

Further Reading

