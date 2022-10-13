ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management Purchases 2,306 Shares of Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,581.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 515,802 shares in the company, valued at $10,419,200.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 10th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 787 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,953.00.

On Thursday, September 29th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 2,950 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $61,094.50.

On Monday, September 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 10,690 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.62 per share, with a total value of $188,357.80.

On Friday, September 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 15,687 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $238,128.66.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 2,508 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $54,473.76.

On Monday, September 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 547 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.40 per share, with a total value of $11,158.80.

On Thursday, September 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 84 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $1,602.72.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 3,109 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $64,356.30.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 3,942 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $82,821.42.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 3,524 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $76,717.48.

The company has a quick ratio of 124.52, a current ratio of 124.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91.

ACRES Commercial Realty ( NYSE:ACR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.26. ACRES Commercial Realty had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 17.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACR. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 64.2% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. 34.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their target price on ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

