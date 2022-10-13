Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.43.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AYI. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. William Blair cut shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Insider Transactions at Acuity Brands

In other news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy acquired 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $174.54 per share, with a total value of $100,360.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at $258,144.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands Stock Up 0.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 36,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $167.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $142.71 and a 1 year high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.67%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

