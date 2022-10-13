Ada Poon Purchases 3,003 Shares of Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) Stock

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG – Get Rating) insider Ada Poon acquired 3,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$5.00 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,015.00 ($10,500.00).

Kelly Partners Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.28.

Kelly Partners Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a $0.016 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from Kelly Partners Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. Kelly Partners Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Kelly Partners Group Company Profile

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and high net worth individuals in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Accounting and Other Services. It offers accounting and taxation, corporate secretarial, outsourced CFO, audit, business structuring, bookkeeping, and other accounting related services.

