Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.84 and last traded at $15.84. Approximately 15,104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 733,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.58.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92. The company has a market capitalization of $637.28 million, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 2.15.

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.10). Adicet Bio had a negative return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 93.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adicet Bio news, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $115,947.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adicet Bio news, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $115,947.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 66,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $1,122,701.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,880.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,929 shares of company stock worth $1,514,841. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 204.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 51.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 117,516 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adicet Bio by 30.7% during the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 935,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,662,000 after buying an additional 219,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Adicet Bio by 19.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after buying an additional 79,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 7,320.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 43,923 shares during the last quarter.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

