Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,201 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 13.7% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Adobe by 27.9% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $57,922,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,577,041.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,451. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ADBE traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.16. The company had a trading volume of 29,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,215. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $361.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.17. The stock has a market cap of $133.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.