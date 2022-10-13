Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,334 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the software company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 23.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 2.9% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the software company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $286.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $358.29 and its 200-day moving average is $388.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,469 shares of company stock worth $2,830,451. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

