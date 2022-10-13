Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Short Interest Update

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 132.4% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Advanced Info Service Public Trading Up 1.5 %

AVIFY stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.93. 2,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,445. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.31. Advanced Info Service Public has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $7.48.

Get Advanced Info Service Public alerts:

Advanced Info Service Public Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0769 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. Advanced Info Service Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

About Advanced Info Service Public

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides mobile network, fixed broadband, and digital services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 26 GHz, 700 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2600 MHz frequencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Info Service Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Info Service Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.