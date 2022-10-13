Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Cowen

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.73.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $57.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.58 and a 200-day moving average of $88.51. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $56.05 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $93.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,824 shares of company stock valued at $12,861,501. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

