Advantagewon Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ANTGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Advantagewon Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ANTGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 83.6% from the September 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Advantagewon Oil Stock Performance

ANTGF stock remained flat at $0.06 on Thursday. Advantagewon Oil has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.05.

Advantagewon Oil Company Profile

Advantagewon Oil Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas reserves in North America. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

