Advantagewon Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ANTGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Advantagewon Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ANTGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 83.6% from the September 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Advantagewon Oil Stock Performance
ANTGF stock remained flat at $0.06 on Thursday. Advantagewon Oil has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.05.
Advantagewon Oil Company Profile
