Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Short Interest Update

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,800 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the September 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Adventus Mining Price Performance
ADVZF remained flat at $0.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40. Adventus Mining has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.87.
Adventus Mining Company Profile
