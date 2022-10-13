Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Short Interest Update

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,800 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the September 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Adventus Mining Price Performance

ADVZF remained flat at $0.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40. Adventus Mining has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.87.

Adventus Mining Company Profile

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

