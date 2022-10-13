AF Advisors Inc. Takes $414,000 Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

AF Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 0.3% of AF Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 32,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 27,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $40.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average of $47.33. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $41.78 and a one year high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

