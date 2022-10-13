Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Truist Financial

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.09% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AFRM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Affirm from $80.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Affirm from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Affirm from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Affirm from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.
Affirm Stock Down 5.4 %
NASDAQ AFRM traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.74. 264,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,709,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 11.87 and a quick ratio of 11.87. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 3.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.77. Affirm has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $176.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Affirm by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Affirm by 484.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Affirm by 32.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Affirm by 39.7% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Affirm
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Affirm (AFRM)
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.