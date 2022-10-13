Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Truist Financial

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AFRM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Affirm from $80.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Affirm from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Affirm from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Affirm from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ AFRM traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.74. 264,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,709,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 11.87 and a quick ratio of 11.87. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 3.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.77. Affirm has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $176.65.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Affirm by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Affirm by 484.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Affirm by 32.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Affirm by 39.7% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

