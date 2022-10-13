Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Short Interest Update

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,500 shares, an increase of 105.7% from the September 15th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,115.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGGZF remained flat at $23.74 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 570. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of $21.29 and a 1-year high of $34.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1112 per share. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

AGGZF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

