Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,582 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies comprises 2.0% of Beck Bode LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $9,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $169,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 39.6% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 19.1% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period.

A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $336,630.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Shares of A traded down $1.68 on Thursday, hitting $124.01. 17,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,052. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.07. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $165.68.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.13%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

