Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a decrease of 71.3% from the September 15th total of 10,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 765,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,921,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $923,802,000 after purchasing an additional 253,433 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,276,000 after buying an additional 361,722 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,189,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,456,000 after buying an additional 189,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,534,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,063,000 after acquiring an additional 220,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 6.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,757,000 after acquiring an additional 218,492 shares during the last quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.41.
Agree Realty Trading Up 0.4 %
Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.
Agree Realty Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.68%.
Agree Realty Company Profile
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.
See Also
