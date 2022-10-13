Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a decrease of 71.3% from the September 15th total of 10,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 765,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,921,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $923,802,000 after purchasing an additional 253,433 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,276,000 after buying an additional 361,722 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,189,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,456,000 after buying an additional 189,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,534,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,063,000 after acquiring an additional 220,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 6.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,757,000 after acquiring an additional 218,492 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.41.

Agree Realty Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ADC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.52. The stock had a trading volume of 559,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,233. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.70 and a 200 day moving average of $71.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.47. Agree Realty has a one year low of $61.62 and a one year high of $80.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.68%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.