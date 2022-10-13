Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Lowered to C$30.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 70.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AC. TD Securities boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cormark lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.60.

Air Canada stock traded up C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$17.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,181,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,828. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.29 billion and a PE ratio of -1.92. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$15.57 and a 12 month high of C$26.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.79) by C($1.04). The business had revenue of C$3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 0.917943 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre Houle sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.23, for a total value of C$45,902.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$55,824.69. In related news, Senior Officer Pierre Houle sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.23, for a total value of C$45,902.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$55,824.69. Also, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr bought 5,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.19 per share, with a total value of C$97,825.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$151,886.50.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

