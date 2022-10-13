AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.21

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.21 and last traded at C$8.50, with a volume of 111518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.44.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on BOS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$26.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$31.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.50.
AirBoss of America Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$242.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.45.
About AirBoss of America
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.
