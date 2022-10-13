Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) had its target price upped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded Alamos Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.81.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Alamos Gold stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.54. 270,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,939,812. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $9.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.11 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Alamos Gold by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 528,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.9% during the first quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,783,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,013,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. Mudita Advisors LLP increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 60.0% during the first quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 800,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

