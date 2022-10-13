Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) had its target price upped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded Alamos Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.81.
Alamos Gold Stock Performance
Shares of Alamos Gold stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.54. 270,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,939,812. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $9.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Alamos Gold by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 528,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.9% during the first quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,783,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,013,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. Mudita Advisors LLP increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 60.0% during the first quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 800,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Alamos Gold Company Profile
