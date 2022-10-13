Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Downgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Albemarle from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.79.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $251.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 113.27, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $275.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.11. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $308.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.42. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $418,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $1,895,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,121,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,132,257,000 after purchasing an additional 57,229 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.