Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 123,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,400,151 shares.The stock last traded at $28.06 and had previously closed at $25.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.86.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.77 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 63.97% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.61%.

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $937,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,656.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $937,650.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,656.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $7,119,084.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 638,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,049,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $427,000. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 42.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 21,578 shares during the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 53.3% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 58,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 20,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 85.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 62,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 28,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

