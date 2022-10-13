Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Guggenheim

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Guggenheim to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 164.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.75.

Albireo Pharma stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.28. 6,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,173. The company has a market cap of $436.91 million, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.82. Albireo Pharma has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.52.

Albireo Pharma ( NASDAQ:ALBO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 76.19% and a negative net margin of 70.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.90) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will post -7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,959,000. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,011,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,180,000 after purchasing an additional 162,505 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 148.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 17,451 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 474,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,169,000 after buying an additional 16,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

