Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Update

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 82.0% from the September 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALFVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 340 to SEK 350 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 295 to SEK 285 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. DNB Markets raised Alfa Laval Corporate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 278 to SEK 270 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.83.

Get Alfa Laval Corporate alerts:

Alfa Laval Corporate Trading Down 0.6 %

ALFVY stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.46. The company had a trading volume of 43,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,456. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.27. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $44.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

Alfa Laval Corporate ( OTCMKTS:ALFVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 15.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.