Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Trading Down 6.7%

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.26. 4,718 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,936,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Alight alerts:

Alight Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alight

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Alight had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Alight, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALIT. Cannae Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alight by 13.4% in the first quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 52,477,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199,879 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alight by 616.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,799,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,147,000 after buying an additional 4,990,518 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alight by 500.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,138,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,685,000 after buying an additional 4,282,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alight by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,604,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,866,000 after buying an additional 2,828,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Alight by 594.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,960,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,981,000 after buying an additional 2,533,863 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alight

(Get Rating)

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.