ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 61.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,852,000 after buying an additional 289,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,035,000 after buying an additional 240,252 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the first quarter valued at $15,164,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,541,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,150,000 after buying an additional 118,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in ALLETE by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 326,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,167,000 after purchasing an additional 94,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALE opened at $48.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.95 and a 52 week high of $68.61.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $373.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.82%.

ALE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ALLETE from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

