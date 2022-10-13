ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $47.68

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.68 and last traded at $48.16, with a volume of 923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.25.

ALE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Mizuho cut their price objective on ALLETE from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.99 and a 200-day moving average of $59.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $373.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.12 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 12.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 71.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ALLETE by 281.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 735,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,250,000 after purchasing an additional 543,068 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ALLETE by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 696,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,923,000 after purchasing an additional 311,295 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ALLETE by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,852,000 after purchasing an additional 289,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ALLETE by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,035,000 after purchasing an additional 240,252 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ALLETE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,164,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

