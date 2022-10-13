Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage on Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN)

Equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imunon in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.
Imunon Stock Down 7.3 %
IMNN traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,987. Imunon has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
About Imunon
Imunon, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.
