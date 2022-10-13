Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st.

Ally Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Ally Financial has a payout ratio of 18.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ally Financial to earn $6.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Price Performance

ALLY opened at $28.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day moving average of $36.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Ally Financial by 618.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Ally Financial by 108.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.21.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.