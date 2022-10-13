Ally Financial Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st.

Ally Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Ally Financial has a payout ratio of 18.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ally Financial to earn $6.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.14). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 618.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ALLY. Raymond James lowered Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ally Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.21.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.