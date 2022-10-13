AlphaValue Lowers GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) to Reduce

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $40.67.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GEAGF opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.19. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $32.02 and a 52 week high of $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:GEAGF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

