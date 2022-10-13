AlphaValue Lowers GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) to Reduce

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $40.67.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GEAGF opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.19. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $32.02 and a 52 week high of $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (GEAGF)
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.