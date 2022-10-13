Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $112.60

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 112.60 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 114 ($1.38), with a volume of 134703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116 ($1.40).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alphawave IP Group from GBX 311 ($3.76) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Alphawave IP Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 15.51, a current ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of £786.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,866.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 138.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 146.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphawave IP Group

About Alphawave IP Group

In related news, insider Sehat Sutardja acquired 538,867 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of £657,417.74 ($794,366.53).

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

