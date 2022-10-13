Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 29,350 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,011 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,350 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 0.3% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its position in NIKE by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 1.8% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 10,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.04.

NIKE Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.91. 100,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,523,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $179.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.32. The company has a market cap of $137.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.