alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Short Interest Update

alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

alstria office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of ALSRF stock remained flat at $7.75 on Thursday. alstria office REIT has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60.

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

About alstria office REIT

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.