Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Short Interest Update

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 74.2% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Altigen Communications Trading Down 2.8 %

Altigen Communications stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 million, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.39. Altigen Communications has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13.

Get Altigen Communications alerts:

About Altigen Communications

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

Receive News & Ratings for Altigen Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altigen Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.