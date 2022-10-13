Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) dropped 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.96 and last traded at $14.14. Approximately 16,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 502,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 0.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.

