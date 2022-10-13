Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AMCR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. CLSA initiated coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.15.

Amcor Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78. Amcor has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $17,374,001.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,747.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $375,894.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,592.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $17,374,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,747.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,905,114 shares of company stock worth $35,840,080 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amcor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 123.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,299,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658,601 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472,157 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 40.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,257 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at $46,418,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 31.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,977,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

