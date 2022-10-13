Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Bought by TI Trust Inc.

TI Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Ameren accounts for about 1.1% of TI Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 864.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AEE traded down $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $73.89. The stock had a trading volume of 34,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,640. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.23. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $74.89 and a 12-month high of $99.20.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.13.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

