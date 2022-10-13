América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.13

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.13 and last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 32025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMX. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $20.40 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, América Móvil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

América Móvil Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.34. The firm has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.81.

América Móvil Cuts Dividend

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). América Móvil had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1964 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On América Móvil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,658,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,187 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

