American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.46

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.46 and last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 27143 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.
AEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. B. Riley lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.77.
The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.84.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000.
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
