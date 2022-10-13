American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $136.74 on Thursday. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $102.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.61.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

