American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Lifted by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,618 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

AXP stock traded up $5.05 on Thursday, reaching $141.79. 212,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,364. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.