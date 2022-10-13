American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc reduced its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,539,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,487,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $701,205,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of AMH stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.42. 22,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,170. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 281,695 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 281,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

