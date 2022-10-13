American International Group’s (AIG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $58.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.33.

American International Group stock opened at $48.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.19.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American International Group will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $506,692,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $499,693,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,371,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,227 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,622,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 582,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,224 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

