American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Short Interest Down 99.0% in September

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the September 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

American Lithium Minerals Stock Down 15.4 %

AMLM traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.12. 13,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,471. American Lithium Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16.

Get American Lithium Minerals alerts:

About American Lithium Minerals

(Get Rating)

Read More

American Lithium Minerals, Inc, engages in mineral exploration for lithium and rare earth minerals in the United States. The company's properties include Stonewall Flat Lithium project that covers an area of approximately 1,250 acres on Stonewall Playa in Nevada's Lida Valley Basin; and Kingman Rare Earth project comprising two individual properties, which include Kingman Feldspar Mine and the Mineral X property.

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.