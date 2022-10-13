American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Short Interest Down 99.0% in September

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the September 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
American Lithium Minerals Stock Down 15.4 %
AMLM traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.12. 13,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,471. American Lithium Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16.
About American Lithium Minerals
