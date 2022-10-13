Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 1.7% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $257.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.36.

Amgen stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $245.57. The company had a trading volume of 19,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,475. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.05 and a 200-day moving average of $243.26. The firm has a market cap of $131.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

