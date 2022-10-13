Amgen Price Tops $1.18 on Major Exchanges (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 13th. Over the last week, Amgen has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Amgen token can currently be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00006092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Amgen has a market capitalization of $117.09 million and $30,254.00 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Amgen

Amgen’s genesis date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com.

Buying and Selling Amgen

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.15493115 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $21,430.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

